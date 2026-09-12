No-Ball Drama! Joe Root’s Stumps Shattered But Mohammad Ali Oversteps, Celebrations Cut Short In Birmingham| VIDEO

Joe Root received a huge reprieve after Mohammad Ali appeared to dismiss him with a brilliant delivery. Root attempted an aggressive drive through the covers but got an inside edge. The ball crashed into his off stump, sparking wild celebrations from the bowler and his teammates.

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Wild celebrations cut short after dramatic dismissal

Mohammad Ali was pumped after seemingly claiming the prized wicket of the England captain. However, his celebrations were cut short when replays showed that he had overstepped. The delivery was immediately ruled a no-ball, giving Root an unexpected lifeline.

Root had pressed forward and gone for a slash at the wide-ish length delivery outside off. Instead, he dragged the ball back onto his stumps after it took the inside edge of his bat. But Ali's front foot had crossed the line, making the dismissal invalid.

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The no-ball issue has been a recurring problem for Mohammad Ali during Pakistan’s series against England. He bowled a no-ball in the first Test at Headingley, before overstepping multiple times in the second Test at Lord’s, including twice in an over against Jamie Smith and another against Gus Atkinson.