Screamer Alert! Lionel Messi Scores His First Goal Of FIFA World Cup 2026 In Stunning Strike Against Algeria | VIDEO

Argentina captain Lionel Messi marked his record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup appearance with a moment of trademark brilliance, giving the reigning world champions the lead in their Group J opener against Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi produced the breakthrough after finding space through the middle of the pitch. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner surged towards the edge of the penalty area before picking out the top-right corner with a clinical finish, leaving the Algerian goalkeeper helpless.

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The strike was Messi's 14th FIFA World Cup goal, moving him further up the list of the tournament's all-time leading scorers and adding another milestone to his remarkable international career.

Making history as the first player to feature in six men's World Cups, Messi once again rose to the occasion on football's biggest stage. The 39-year-old continues to be the focal point of Argentina's attack as Lionel Scaloni's side seeks a strong start to its latest World Cup campaign.

The appearance also marked his 200th international match for Argentina, during which he surpassed a group of players--Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Antonio Carbajal, Andres Guardado, Rafael Marquez (all Mexico), and Germany's Lothar Matthaus--who had previously been tied with him in World Cup participation records.

Ronaldo is now expected to match Messi's record when Portugal faces Congo DR in its opening fixture on Wednesday (local time).

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has also been named in six World Cup squads, but he did not feature in matches across two of those tournaments.

Messi, now 38, already held the record for the most World Cup appearances, having overtaken Matthaus during the 2022 final in Qatar. His latest outing on Tuesday was his 27th World Cup match overall.