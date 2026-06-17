FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappé Surpasses Messi & Pelé, Moves Closer to All-Time Goal Record

Kylian Mbappé continued to rewrite FIFA World Cup history as his brace against Senegal in France's 2026 World Cup campaign took his tally to 14 goals in the tournament, moving him ahead of football legends Lionel Messi and Pelé on the all-time scoring charts.

The 27-year-old French captain delivered another match-winning performance, scoring twice in France's victory over Senegal to further cement his reputation as one of the greatest World Cup performers of all time. With 14 World Cup goals to his name, Mbappé has now surpassed Messi's 13 goals and Pelé's 12 goals in the competition.

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Only two players now stand ahead of the French superstar in the tournament's all-time scoring rankings — Germany's Miroslav Klose, who holds the record with 16 goals, and Brazil's Ronaldo Nazário, who scored 15 goals across four World Cups.

Mbappé's remarkable tally has come in just three World Cup appearances. He burst onto the global stage during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he helped France lift the trophy, before claiming the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with eight goals. His latest brace in 2026 has brought him within touching distance of Klose's long-standing record.

What makes Mbappé's achievement even more extraordinary is his age. At just 27, the Real Madrid forward still has the potential to feature in multiple World Cups and could soon become the highest goalscorer in the history of the tournament.