'Scrap it, start again': Manchester United's Luke Shaw on Premier League

In the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic that has brought all sporting events to halt, Manchester United defender Luke Shaw believes Premiere League season should be scrapped.

Man United sit in fifth place in the league table, with rival Liverpool leading the table with 25 points ahead of current champions Manchester City who sit second. With nine games to go, the Red Devils still remain in the contention to win the season, but Shaw said the campaign should be made 'void'.

"Scrap it and start again," he said during a Combat Corona Twitch FIFA competition. "Start it again, yeah.

"It's got to be, you know. If we can't carry it on, it's got to be void."

In case the season is scrapped, Liverpool will be snatched away from a historic first title since 1990.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand is as well of the opinion that the season should be cancelled.

"I know there's going to be a lot of Liverpool fans going: 'oh, Rio, just because you used to play for Man United.' I just don't see a way that can be done where health isn't compromised," Ferdinand had said.

While there have been suggestions that campaign should continue behind closed doors, Shaw didn't seem to happy about it: "Fans are so important. You realise it even more [now]. I think the sport is for fans really. I think if you don't have fans, and you don't play in front of fans, it just doesn't feel right,"

"Especially on matchday, the fans are always amazing and always help the team. Whether it's home or even away, our fans are always brilliant and I feel like they're always there with us."