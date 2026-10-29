'Scorers Had Made A Mistake': Jharkhand Seek BCCI Intervention After Heartbreaking U19 T20 Exit

BCCI | Photo: PTI

New Delhi, Oct 29: The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) has made an official complaint to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over an alleged scoring error that cost the women's U19 team in the T20 championship pre-quarter-final against Uttarakhand.

JSCA Raises Scoring Error With BCCI

The JSCA has called for the BCCI's attention to the matter, where they were denied a run as the scorers made an error, and they went on to lose the match by one run in the end.

🚨 JHARKHAND LOST A MATCH BY ONE RUN. NOW, A SCORING BLUNDER HAS REACHED THE BCCI.Jharkhand reportedly approached the BCCI after alleging that a completed run was not added to the scoreboard during their Women's U19 match against Uttarakhand, which they lost by just one run. Let that sink in. A match decided by the smallest possible margin, with an alleged scoring error now at the centre of the controversy. At this level, players work for years to earn opportunities, and an entire team's effort can come down to a single delivery or a single run. If the allegation is established, this is not something that should be dismissed as an ordinary human error. Cricket has technology, official scorers and established procedures for a reason. When a match is decided by one run, getting the score right is the bare minimum—not an unreasonable expectation. — Nervous90s (@Nrvs90s) October 28, 2026

As per Cricinfo, the scoring error took place in the final over of Jharkhand's clash against Uttarakhand in the 135-run chase in Nagpur last week. They were 127/7 at the end of the 19th over and needed another eight runs from six balls to win the game.

They took three runs from the first three balls and then needed another five from the next three. Then came the turning moment when Lakshmi Kumari was run out on the fourth ball while attempting two runs with Eshika Bhagat in the middle.

Unrecorded Run Changes Final Over Equation

The report added that the batters completed a run before the dismissal, but the scorers did not record the run and instead registered only a run-out, which led Jharkhand to need five runs off the last two balls.

Bowler Kanika Negi then bowled a wide on the next delivery, bringing the equation to four needed off two balls. On the next ball, No. 10 Isha was run out while attempting two runs. This time the run was recorded to bring it down to three off the final ball.

As Bhagat faced the final ball, No. 11 Ishika Deepak was also run out while the batters attempted a couple of runs. The run was credited as Jharkhand lost by one run in the end. But the JSCA pointed out that the non-credited run on the fourth ball was the difference in the end.

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Head Coach Calls For Investigation

Speaking on the incident, head coach Jaskaran Singh called for a look into the matter. "This was the first time Jharkhand had qualified for the knockouts of the women's Under-19, so the result is extremely disappointing," Jaskaran said, as quoted by Cricinfo. "Had this been a league game, the situation may have been different. For players in particular, tournaments like these are extremely important.

"We hope the matter will be looked into so that we can prevent such errors again. We even got the video of the final over checked within the team before lodging a complaint, and it was very clear that the scorers had made a mistake. We immediately brought it to the match referee Anupa Narvekar's attention, after the presentation," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)