Scary Scenes! England's Gabriel Langton Rushed To Hospital After Freak Injury | VIDEO

England gymnast Gabriel Langton had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering a brutal fall during the Commonwealth Games 2026. The 19-year-old landed head first during his final rotation at The Arena in Glasgow. Langton stayed down as the medical team rushed to tend to him.

The scary nature of the fall had the arena in a hush. He was then led away in a trolley and placed on a stretcher before being rushed to the hospital. Langton appeared conscious and was sporting a neck and a head brace.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Langton remained conscious after the incident and was seen moving both his arms and legs before being taken off the arena floor. Team officials later confirmed that he was alert, speaking with doctors, and undergoing further medical evaluation.

In a statement, Team England said: "We are grateful to the medical teams who responded immediately to provide assistance. He has been taken to hospital, and we will provide further updates when more information becomes available."

England eventually lost to Canada and had to settle for the silver medal. The 19-year-old, hospitalised, was unable to appear on the podium to collect his medal.

Langton himself earned a late call-up to the squad after six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock.