CWG 2026: Will BCCI's No-Handshake Protocol With Pakistan Spill Over To The Commonwealth Games?

India and Pakistan will lock horns over the course of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. While the tussle for medals between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin throw will dominate headlines, India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam will also face Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in the men's boxing quarter-finals.

India's sporting and bilateral relations with Pakistan are at an all-time low following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In the subsequent cricketing events, India have refused to shake hands with their Pakistan - including clashes at the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup and the Champions Trophy. The protocol was followed across all age groups. Will the same happen at the CWG 2026?

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Will India and Pakistan athletes shake hands at CWG 2026?

Unlike with cricket where BCCI is the governing body, the CWG has different sports with different national sporting federations governing the players. As per TOI, the decision to shake hands and fraternise with the Pakistan athletes have been left to the discretion of the individual athletes.

The report states that lawn bowls officials have told their contingent that there is no issue with handshakes, high-fives or exchanging pleasantries with Pakistani opponents. However, excepting gifts or presents from their Pakistan counterparts was strictly forbidden for all participating athletes.

While cricket, specifically under BCCI have avoided handshakes, junior hockey teams from the two countries exchanged high-fives after their Sultan of Johor Cup match. The blind women's cricket team also exchanged post game handshakes during the blind women's cricket World Cup match.