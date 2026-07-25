From E-Rickshaw Driver To Glasgow Glory: Bihar's Jhandu Kumar Wins India's First Medal At CWG 2026

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India's campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games received an inspiring boost as Bihar's Jhandu Kumar scripted history by becoming the country's first medallist of the Games. He secured a bronze medal in the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event. Behind the medal, however, lies a remarkable story of sacrifice, resilience and determination that transformed a vegetable seller and e-rickshaw driver into an international athlete.

Hailing from Harnaut Bazaar in Bihar's Nalanda district, Jhandu grew up in a modest family that ran a vegetable shop. During the COVID-19 pandemic, financial hardship forced him to drive an e-rickshaw to support his family after the family's business was affected. Despite working long hours, he never gave up on his dream of representing India on the biggest stage.

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Jhandu balanced work with rigorous training, often spending his mornings and evenings preparing for competitions. His unwavering commitment eventually paid off as he earned a place in India's Commonwealth Games squad. In an even greater achievement, he secured India's first medal at Glasgow 2026, marking a historic moment for both the nation and Bihar.

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His journey is a testament to perseverance, proving that determination can overcome even the toughest obstacles. From selling vegetables and driving an e-rickshaw to standing on the Commonwealth Games podium, Jhandu Kumar has become an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country, showing that no dream is too big when backed by relentless hard work and belief.