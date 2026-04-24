Scary Scenes At Delhi Capitals Camp! Young Batter Struck On Face, Taken Away In Ambulance | VIDEO

A Delhi Capitals squad member was reportedly taken away in an ambulance during a training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. During a training session, the said player was hit on the face by a ball. He was subsequently placed on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after initial first-aid treatment.

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The player is yet to be identified but is rumoured to be Sahil Parakh. The 18-year-old left-hander was bought by the franchise in the IPL 2026 auction but is yet to make an appearance. An update from the franchise is expected. But the video of the DC player receiving treatment and then leaving in an ambulance has since gone viral.

DC injury crisis

It is a latest injury blow to the Delhi Capitals. The franchise saw Ben Duckett opt out of the IPL 2026 season to 'save his Test career'. Star pacer Mitchell Starc is yet to play a game this season having suffered a shoulder injury. Axar Patel himself retired out earlier this season with cramps.