Argentina and Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes left fans concerned after collapsing during a live television interview following the Copa Sudamericana final. The incident took place at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla and was caught on camera.

Medical Staff Rush To Help Leandro Paredes

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Paredes was speaking to a member of the media about the importance of winning the Copa Sudamericana with Boca Juniors. However, the interview took an unexpected turn when the Argentine suddenly appeared to lose his balance. The interviewer tried to hold him and break his fall but could not prevent him from collapsing.

The incident immediately prompted medical staff and other officials to rush towards the midfielder. The live television broadcast was interrupted as Paredes received medical attention on the field. Those present at the stadium waited anxiously as the Argentine was attended to by the medical team.

There was some relief when Paredes eventually regained his composure and managed to get back on his feet. The midfielder then walked towards the dressing room without requiring assistance from anyone. However, the incident raised concerns about his condition after the demanding final.

Paredes had struggled with the playing conditions during the final, with high temperatures and humidity making things difficult for the players. The midfielder had reportedly complained of discomfort during the match as the conditions began to take their toll. His struggles eventually forced him to leave the field earlier than expected.

The Boca Juniors star was substituted in the 58th minute after finding it difficult to cope with the conditions. His teammates were also spotted trying to cool him down while he sat on the bench. His collapse during the subsequent television interview has further drawn attention to the challenging weather conditions in Barranquilla.