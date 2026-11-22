Lionel Messi Throws Ball At Gonzalo Tapia's Face | tombogert/X

Lionel Messi found himself at the centre of a heated on-field controversy after throwing the ball at Columbus Crew forward Gonzalo Tapia's face during Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat in their MLS Cup playoff opener on Saturday, November 21. The Argentine superstar was shown a yellow card for his actions, with the incident sparking debate over whether he deserved a straight red card.

The incident took place towards the end of the first half when Inter Miami were trailing 1-0. Messi was preparing to take a quick throw-in when Tapia appeared to prevent him from restarting play. Frustrated by the interruption, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner threw the ball directly towards Tapia's face. The referee subsequently booked both players, with Tapia also receiving a yellow card for delaying the restart. The decision attracted criticism, particularly from the Columbus camp, with questions being raised over whether Messi escaped a harsher punishment.

Lionel Messi Throws Ball At Gonzalo Tapia's Face

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The controversy added to an increasingly heated first half, which had already seen Inter Miami reduced to 10 players after Gonzalo Lujan received his second yellow card in the 36th minute for a foul on Steven Moreira.

Columbus capitalised on their numerical advantage after the break, with Taha Habroune doubling the lead in the 52nd minute following an impressive attacking move. Tapia then completed his brace six minutes later, making it 3-0 and putting the contest beyond Miami's reach. The defeat handed the seventh-seeded Columbus Crew a commanding advantage in the best-of-three first-round playoff series against the defending MLS Cup champions.

The result leaves Inter Miami facing the possibility of an early playoff exit, with Columbus having the opportunity to seal the series in Game 2 on November 27. Messi endured a frustrating evening as Miami failed to find the net. The Argentine will now be expected to lead a response when the two sides meet again, with the defending champions needing a victory to keep their title defence alive.

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