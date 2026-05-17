SC Delhi And Inter Kashi Play Out 0-0 Draw In ISL 2025-26 Clash As Nora Fernandes Shines With Six Saves |

New Delhi: SC Delhi and Inter Kashi shared the spoils in a tightly-contested 0-0 draw in their Indian Super League 2025-26 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Despite Inter Kashi enjoying greater attacking momentum and creating the better chances, both sides were unable to find the finishing touch in a match defined by disciplined defending and resolute goalkeeping. SC Delhi keeper Nora Fernandes was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant work in between the sticks, including six saves.

With this result, Inter Kashi move up to ninth place with 13 points from 12 matches, while Sporting Club Delhi climb to 11th with 11 points from the same number of games.

Inter Kashi started on the front foot, showing early attacking intent and testing the Sporting Club Delhi defence within the opening minutes. Rohit Danu forced a save from Nora Fernandes with a long-range effort, while winger Mohammed Asif and striker Seiminlen Doungel both came close to breaking the deadlock.

Sporting Club Delhi, however, remained organised at the back, with Clarence Fernandes and captain Ashutosh Mehta leading a compact defensive display. While the hosts saw more of the ball in phases, they struggled to create clear openings in the final third.

Inter Kashi continued to dominate possession through the first half, with Alfred Planas particularly influential in attack. The Spaniard saw multiple efforts either blocked or saved, and even had the ball in the net in the 37th minute, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

The visitors came closest to scoring just before the interval when a well-delivered corner from the right saw Narender Gahlot open on the far side, but the centre back failed to connect cleanly from close range. Planas then forced another sharp save from Fernandes in stoppage time, ensuring the teams went into the break level at 0-0.

Sporting Club Delhi emerged with greater urgency in the second half, making three changes at the restart and pushing higher up the pitch. The hosts enjoyed a bright spell early on, with Augustine Lalrochana coming close with a left-footed effort that drifted narrowly wide.

Inter Kashi gradually regained control and continued to threaten from set-pieces and long-range efforts. Sergio Llamas orchestrated play from midfield, setting up Planas for another attempt that was parried away by Fernandes.

As the game progressed, both teams exchanged attacking spells, but neither could carve out a decisive opportunity. Substitute Prasanth K delivered a teasing ball into the box in the 79th minute, but Nauris Petkevičius failed to guide his effort on target. At the other end, Abdul-Halik Hudu and Augustine combined well, though the final touch continued to elude the hosts.

The closing stages saw Inter Kashi push for a late winner, with Narender Gahlot’s header punched away by Fernandes before a flurry of blocked attempts inside the box by SC Delhi defense. Sergio Llamas had the final chance deep into stoppage time, but his effort sailed high and wide.

In the end, neither side could find the breakthrough, settling for a point each in a contest.