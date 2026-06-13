Sayali Satghare Leads SOBO Mumbai Falcons To Historic Inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League 2026 Title

Players of SOBO Mumbai Falcons pose after winning the title of the inaugural Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women's League | File Photo

Mumbai, June 13, 2026: SOBO Mumbai Falcons produced a clinical all-round performance to beat Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs by 25 runs and clinch the inaugural Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women’s League title at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Led by captain Sayali Satghare, the Falcons defended a modest total of 124 with disciplined bowling to become the competition’s first-ever champions.

Tigers Lose Early Momentum

The Tigers began their chase steadily before losing skipper Humairaa Kaazi (23) with the score on 37. The breakthrough opened the door for the Falcons, who seized control through Janhvi Kate’s decisive spell.

Janhvi first removed tournament’s leading run-scorer Sanika Chalke for 18 before striking again in her next over to dismiss Fatima Jaffer, leaving the Tigers under immediate pressure. Sejal Raut attempted to revive the chase with a determined 23, but Janhvi returned to claim her third wicket, reducing the Tigers to 78/4.

SOBO Mumbai Falcons players celebrate after winning the title of the inaugural Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women's League | File Photo

Falcons Dominate With Ball

From there, the Falcons tightened their grip on the contest. The Tigers’ middle and lower order failed to build any meaningful partnerships, with none of the remaining batters reaching double figures as they were bowled out for 99 in 18.5 overs.

Janhvi finished with impressive figures of 3/21, while 13-year-old Swara Jadhav continued her outstanding tournament, returning with two wickets. Sayali Satghare, Nirmiti Rane and Akshaya Shinde chipped in with a wicket apiece.

SOBO Mumbai Falcons players celebrate winning the title of the inaugural Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women's League | File Photo

Falcons Post Competitive Total

Earlier, the Falcons recovered from a couple of early setbacks to post a below-par 124/6 in their 20 overs. After losing both openers with just 22 runs on the board, Simran Shaikh steadied the innings with a composed 50 off 35 deliveries, striking six fours and two sixes. She received valuable support from Sarika Koli, who contributed 24, while skipper Sayali added 27 runs.

For the Tigers, Ritika Yadav was the standout bowler with figures of 3/22, while Manali Dakshini and Humairaa Kaazi claimed a wicket each.

Individual Awards And Season Highlights

Despite falling short in the final, Sanika Chalke of the Tigers finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer and claimed the Orange Cap with 223 runs. Falcons spinner Swara Jadhav capped off a dream campaign by winning the Purple Cap with 10 wickets.

The attention now shifts to the men’s final later in the evening, where Shivam Dube-led Arcs Andheri will take on defending champions Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, captained by Siddhesh Lad.

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Brief Scores:

SOBO Mumbai Falcons 124/6 in 20 overs (Simran Shaikh 50, Sayali Satghare 27; Ritika Yadav 3/22) beat Aakash Tigers MWS 99 in 18.5 overs (Humairaa Kaazi 23, Sejal Raut 23; Janhvi Kate 3/21, Swara Jadhav 2/14) by 25 runs.

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