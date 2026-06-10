Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women’s League 2026: Sanika Chalke’s Unbeaten 74 Powers Aakash Tigers MWS Into Final

Aakash Tigers MWS players celebrate their win in the Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women's League at the Wankhede Stadium on June 10 | File Photo

Mumbai, June 10: Sanika Chalke produced a batting masterclass to guide Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb (MWS) into the final of the inaugural Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women’s League with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Thane Sky Risers at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

dominant chase led by Sanika

Chasing a modest target of 114, Aakash Tigers MWS reached 117/2 in just 15 overs, completing the chase with five overs to spare. The victory was built around an unbeaten 74 off 51 deliveries from opener Sanika, who struck 11 fours and two sixes in a flawless innings that kept the Tigers firmly in control throughout the chase.

Sanika Chalke of Aakash Tigers MWS plays a shot during a Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women's League match at the Wankhede Stadium on June 10 |

Sanika and Humairaa Kaazi provided a solid start, adding 35 runs for the opening wicket. However, Thane Sky Risers briefly fought back through Kashish Nirmal, who claimed two wickets in successive deliveries in the fifth over. Nirmal first dismissed Kaazi for five and then removed Sejal Raut for a duck, reducing the Tigers to 35/2.

partnership seals the win

Despite the double setback, the Tigers never lost momentum. Sanika continued to dominate the bowling attack with a series of elegant strokes, finding the boundary regularly and ensuring the required run rate remained well within reach.

Aakash Tigers MWS's Sanika Chalke and Fatima Jaffer during a Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women's League match at the Wankhede Stadium on June 10 |

At the other end, Fatima Jaffar played the ideal supporting role, rotating the strike effectively and punishing loose deliveries. The pair shared an unbroken 82-run partnership for the third wicket to take their side home comfortably. Fatima remained unbeaten on 35 as the Tigers sealed a comprehensive victory and booked their place in the final.

disciplined bowling performance

Earlier, a disciplined bowling performance laid the foundation for the win after Aakash Tigers MWS elected to field first. The Tigers' bowlers maintained pressure throughout the innings, preventing Thane Sky Risers from building meaningful partnerships and restricting them to 113/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Vruushali Bhagat top-scored for the Risers with 32, while Mansi Patil contributed 25. Captain Khushi Bhatia added 21, but the rest of the batting line-up struggled against the Tigers' disciplined attack.

Manali Dakshini and Batul Pereira were the standout performers with the ball, claiming two wickets each. The remaining bowlers also played their part by maintaining tight lines and lengths, ensuring the Risers were unable to accelerate during any phase of the innings.

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tigers set for title clash

The Tigers' collective effort with both bat and ball proved decisive as they outplayed their opponents in all departments to secure a place in the tournament's inaugural final.

Aakash Tigers MWS will now face SOBO Mumbai Falcons in the title clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

In the men's competition, Eagle Thane Strikers defeated Triumph Knights Mumbai North East by 24 runs at the same venue on Tuesday.

All matches are being streamed live on JioHotstar and broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

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