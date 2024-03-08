 Saudi Arabian GP: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Ruled Out With Appendicitis, To Be Replaced By British F2 Driver Oliver Bearman In Jeddah
Carlos Sainz recently finished third behind Red Bull Racing Team's Max Verstappen and George Russell of Mercedes in the F1 season opener at Bahrain Grand Prix

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
A big blow for Scuderia Ferrari team as their Spanish driver Carlos Sainz has been ruled out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ahead of the qualifying round of the second race of the ongoing Formula 1 (F1) season in Jeddah on Friday, March 8.

Sainz has been diagnosed with Appendicitis and is likely to remain unavailable for few weeks as he will undergo surgery. The 29-year-old was absent from a traditional pre-race event in Jeddah on Wednesday and returned to the hotel complaining of feeling unwell after a brief presence at the track.

However, Sainz returned to track for the initial two practice sessions ahead of the qualifying round of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Thursday despite he was still suffering from uneasiness.

With Carlos Sainz being ruled out of the second race of ongoing F1 season in Jeddah, Scuderia Ferrari called up British F2 driver Oliver Bearman as a replacement for Spanish driver.

