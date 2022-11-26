Saudi Arabia footballers to get Rolls Royce for shock win over Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022

Saudi Arabia registered a shock 2-1 win over two-time FIFA World Cup champions Argentina in Qatar.

And the players are being duly awarded for what is termed as the biggest upset in the 92-year history of the football extravaganza.

Tournament favourites

The Lionel Messi-led Argentina were expected to beat Saudi Arabia in a convincing fashion after the Albiceleste were dubbed as one of the favourites to win the 2022 tournament.

The fans of the Arab nation were left ecstatic after the win as the King announced a one-day nationwide holiday in the country after the match.

And now according to a report in UK-based Express, Saudi Arabia's players will each receive a Rolls Royce by the country's royal family after the stunning win.

The report states that Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud will present each of the players with an RM6 million Rolls Royce Phantom when they return from Qatar.

Strong Argentina

Coming to the match, Argentina got off to a great start as Messi converted a penalty in the 10th minute to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Playing in his fifth World Cup, Messi beat Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais to find the net.

The second half was a different story altogether as Saudi Arabia came with a new vigour with Saleh Al-Shehri scoring a goal for them to level the score 1-1. Al-Shehri squeezed in a low shot into the nets.

Five minutes later the Saudis took the lead as Salem Al-Dawsari tapped in a goal in the 53rd minute.

Despite a lot of possession after conceding the goal, the two-time champions were unable to level the score. Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais made many important saves and their defence also stood tall in the match's dying moments.

Abdulelah Al Amri was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award for his brilliant performance.