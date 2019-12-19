Satya Vijaya lift Karnatak Sporting Association trophy

Mumbai: Satya Vijaya Sports Club in convincing fashion defeated Jaihind Sports Club by a 3-0 margin in the final of the 13th Late Adv. Kudrolli Memorial knockout football tournament 2019, organised by the Karnatak Sporting Association and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

Dishing out an attacking display from the outset Satya Vijaya dominated the proceedings throughout and took an early fourth minute lead. Their prolific striker Tushar Poojary converted a penalty to give Satya Vijaya a first half 1-0 lead.

In the second half Satya Vijaya continued to press forward and put pressure on the rival defence and once again their star striker Poojary hit the target for the second goal in the 43rd minute and put his team in a commanding position.

Later, Poojary’s teammate Desmond Noronha fired home the third goal to complete the winning tally ensure Satya Vijaya emerged champions.

Other awards

Best Goalkeeper: Yatish Shetty (Satya Vijaya); Best defender: Sunil Rathod (Jaihind); Best Midfielder: Alroy D’Souza (Satya Vijaya); Best Forward: Tushar Poojary (Satya Vijaya).

Result:

Satya Vijaya SC: 3 (Tushar Poojary 2, Desmond Noronha) bt Jaihind SC: 0.