Rudra Dhandy rescues Karnatak Sporting Association

Mumbai: Rudra Dhanday's fighting century helped Karnatak Sporting Association score 230 runs before their first innings folded 51.1 overs against Parkophene Cricketers in their Group-A league match on the first day of the two-day match of the 72nd Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament, at the Karnatak Sporting Association, Cross Maidan on Saturday.

Brief scores

Group-A: Karnatak Sporting Association: 230 (Rudra Dhanday 126; Pardeep Sahu 6-57) vs Parkophene Cricketers. Islam Gymkhana:140 (Samit Shetty 37 n.o; Prashant Solanki 3-35) vs Eagle Thane Strikers 71-2 (Srujan Athawale 39 batting)

Group B: Payyade Sports Club: 201 all out, in 48.1 overs (Rohan Raje 65, Sarfraz Khan 32; Manish Rao 4 for 49, Shivam Malhotra 4- 51) Vs Parsee Gymkhana.

Sind Sports Club: 90 (Akhil Rajput 27; Varun Joijode 5-25) vs Shivaji Park Gymkhana: 66-4 (Vedant Murkar 31).