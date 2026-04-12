Sara Tendulkar Goes Viral After Being Spotted Watching LSG VS GT Clash From The Stands In Lucknow

Sara Tendulkar drew significant attention during the recent Indian Premier League clash between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, was spotted alongside her sister-in-law Saaniya Chandhok, with Arjun Tendulkar part of the Lucknow Super Giants. Sara has also been linked to dating Gujarat Titans and India captain Shubman Gill.

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While Saaniya sported the LSG jersey, Sara opted to wear a casual attire. The duo appeared relaxed and engaged as they followed the high-stakes encounter, with cameras frequently panning to them during key moments of the game.

When she arrived in Lucknow, Sara was posed the question on which team she would be supporting. Sara Tendulkar blushed and walked off smiling, keeping the reporter and the netizens guessing. Her decision to not sport an LSG jersey perhaps signals that she has made her decision.

Are Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar dating?

While neither Sara nor Gill has publicly confirmed any relationship, speculation about their connection has circulated for some time, fueled by social media interactions and their appearances in overlapping public settings. Gill, one of India’s brightest young batting talents, continues to attract attention both for his performances on the field and his off-field life.

While Gill previously hinted at being single to focus on his game, their mutual family connections and Sara’s presence at his matches keep the speculation alive. Despite the constant buzz, both have mastered the art of staying silent, leaving fans to wonder if they are just close friends or India’s next big power couple.