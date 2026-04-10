'Lucknow Ya GT?': Sara Tendulkar Blushes Over Arjun Tendulkar Vs Shubman Gill Question Ahead Of IPL 2026 Clash | VIDEO

Sara Tendulkar's priceless reaction to a reporter question after landing in Lucknow has gone viral on social media. Sara's brother Arjun Tendulkar is part of the LSG side, while her rumoured boyfriend Shubman Gill captains Gujarat Titans, with the two teams poised to face off on Sunday in IPL 2026.

While she made a way towards the exit, a reporter asked, "Kisko support kar rahi hain kal ke match me, Lucknow ya GT [Who are you supporting tommorow]."

Sara Tendulkar blushed and walked off smiling, keeping the reporter and the netizens guessing.

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Sara's brother Arjun moved to LSG for IPL 2026

Arjun Tendulkar had been part of the Mumbai Indians set up for years, where his father was once the captain and mentor. He was traded to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2026, with a separate deal seeing Shardul Thakur move to MI.

Arjun has been a prominent feature of LSG's social media accounts, but is yet to feature for the franchise in the season.

Are Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar dating?

The rumor mill surrounding cricket star Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar continues to churn, fueled by frequent public sightings and social media clues. Fans recently went into a frenzy after the two were spotted at a high-profile event, and "digital detectives" often point to their matching Instagram posts as proof of a hidden romance.

While Gill previously hinted at being single to focus on his game, their mutual family connections and Sara’s presence at his matches keep the speculation alive. Despite the constant buzz, both have mastered the art of staying silent, leaving fans to wonder if they are just close friends or India’s next big power couple.