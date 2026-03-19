‘Papa Toh…’: Like Father Like Son! Arjun Tendulkar Copies Sachin Tendulkar’s Heavy Bat, Leaves Rishabh Pant Shocked | VIDEO

Arjun Tendulkar is set to begin a new chapter in his career having moved to LSG for IPL 2026. Tendulkar was involved in discussions with captain Rishabh Pant during the training sessions at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. In one of the chats, Arjun discussed bat weights with Pant, who was shocked as the 26-year-old emulated his father Sachin Tendulkar by picking a heavy bat.

When quizzed by Rishabh Pant on the weight of his bat, Arjun Tendulkar said, "1220(gms). Touch karo toh jaati hai. Papa toh 1310-1315. Main toh 1200 se halka toh main jaata nahi hoon."

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Sachin Tendulkar was famous for using a heavier bat during his playing career. The same habit has been passed down to his son Arjun. That is despite Arjun being a left-handed batter.

Arjun has been gearing up for the IPL 2026 season. He was training with former India player Yuvraj Singh, as did Rishabh Pant.

he young all-rounder is set to represent Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League in 2026. The franchise is expected to provide him with fresh opportunities to showcase his abilities as a left-arm pacer and useful lower-order batter.

Arjun has previously been part of the IPL setup and continues to work on developing his game at the highest level. Joining Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the new season could mark an important step in his professional journey as he looks to make a bigger impact in the tournament.