'Bat Dakhav, Bat Dakhav': Friends Tease Shy Arjun Tendulkar At His Wedding, Groom Finally Breaks Into A Smile; Watch VIDEO

Friends Tease Shy Arjun Tendulkar At His Wedding, Groom Finally Breaks Into A Smile; Watch VIDEO | X

Mumbai, March 5: A fun moment from the wedding celebrations of Arjun Tendulkar has gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, the young cricketer looked a little shy during the ceremony. The internet users and Sachin Tendulkar's fans were complaining on social media that his son is seen expressionless during his own wedding. However, they were relaxed after a video surfaced in which the groom was seen laughing after his friends cracked a joke.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Groom Finally Smiles

The viral video shows that Arjun Tendulkar is walking close to the dining table during the wedding celebrations. His friends start cracking jokes on seeing him after which the groom laughs a little and the moment quickly went viral on social media. His friends said, "Bat Dakhav, Bat Dakhav" (Show the bat, show the bat) and the groom turns towards them, laughs and continues to walk while holding the hands of his wife Saania Chandok.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Friends Joke

The joke was in the context that the batters hold their bat high on achieving a milestone while on the cricket field. Arjun Tendulkar's biggest achievement on that day was his marriage to Saania Chandok, his friends were asking him to show the bat in that context and the video went viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Grand Wedding Celebrations In Mumbai

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, recently got married to Saaniya Chandok in a grand wedding celebration in Mumbai. The wedding was a big event and was attended by many famous celebrities from cricket, Bollywood, Business and Politics.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Photos and video from the celebrations quickly went viral on social media with fans eager to see the moments from the grand wedding.