'Sapne Aur Sachai...': Aakash Chopra Reacts To Viral Blinkit Guy Kissing Cricket Bat After Delivery

Aakash Chopra has reacted to a viral video of a blinkit executive kissing a cricket bat after delivering an order |

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has reacted to a viral video of a blinkit executive kissing a cricket bat after delivering an order. In the video, the man picked up the bat and played a few shots, shadow batting in the lobby, before kissing it and placing it back. Chopra had an emotional reaction, writing "Sapne aur sachai ke beech - jab zindagi aa jati hai."

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Blinkit guy kisses cricket bat, video goes viral

A Blinkit delivery executive has gone viral after a touching CCTV moment captured his quiet love for cricket before he headed out for work. The short clip, now widely shared on social media, shows the delivery worker pausing after spotting a cricket bat kept outside a residence.

The brief but emotional gesture has resonated with cricket fans across the internet. The man picked up the bat and played a few shots, shadow batting in the lobby, before kissing it and placing it back.

Chopra also reacted to the video, posting it on his timeline. He wrote, "Sapne aur sachai ke beech - jab zindagi aa jati hai [When life comes in between dreams and reality]".

Read Also Blinkit Delivery Boy Picks And Quietly Kisses Cricket Bat Before Leaving For Work; CCTV Video Viral

The simplicity of the moment has struck a chord with users online, who interpreted the act as a sign of unfulfilled dreams, passion for cricket, or an emotional attachment to the game. Several users suggested the man may have once aspired to play professionally, while others said the video captured how cricket often remains a lifelong emotion regardless of career paths.