Blinkit Delivery Boy Picks And Quietly Kisses Cricket Bat Before Leaving For Work; CCTV Video Viral

A Blinkit delivery executive has gone viral after a touching CCTV moment captured his quiet love for cricket before he headed out for work. The short clip, now widely shared on social media, shows the delivery worker pausing after spotting a cricket bat kept outside a residence.

The brief but emotional gesture has resonated with cricket fans across the internet. The man picked up the bat and played a few shots, shadow batting in the lobby, before kissing it and placing it back.

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The simplicity of the moment has struck a chord with users online, who interpreted the act as a sign of unfulfilled dreams, passion for cricket, or an emotional attachment to the game. Several users suggested the man may have once aspired to play professionally, while others said the video captured how cricket often remains a lifelong emotion regardless of career paths.

Many reactions praised the gesture, with comments describing it as “pure love for cricket” and “a dream that never really leaves.” Others noted that countless youngsters across the country grow up with cricket ambitions before responsibilities take over.

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Others described the moment as a reminder that passion often remains alive despite the demands of everyday work. While the identity of the delivery worker remains unknown, the brief CCTV clip has struck a chord with viewers and become another viral example of cricket's emotional place in everyday Indian life.