SanRaj Chashak Promotes Grassroots Cricket Talent As Malhar XI Clinch Tournament Title In Mumbai | File photo

Mumbai: SanRaj Group, led by founders Sandip Gupta and Rajdip Gupta, successfully organised the two-day ‘SanRaj Chashak’ tennis ball cricket tournament at Venus Ground, Goregaon West recently. The tournament witnessed participation from 16 teams and 288 players, with free registrations and playing uniforms provided to all participants.

‘Malhar XI’ emerged champions, taking home a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, while runners-up ‘Victory Warriors’ were awarded ₹1 lakh. Uzair Shaikh was adjudged Man of the Series and, in recognition of his performance, was awarded a fully sponsored stay with Chennai Singams during the upcoming edition of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 4 by Rajdip Gupta. The opportunity will provide him with valuable exposure to a professional franchise cricket environment.

The tournament also witnessed the presence of Chennai Singams players Ankur Singh, Amit Naik and Ashish Pal Mehrol.

Conceptualised to promote grassroots tennis ball cricket, ‘SanRaj Chashak’ reflects SanRaj Group’s commitment to identifying deserving talent, creating opportunities for emerging players and building pathways towards professional cricket.