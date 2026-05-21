'Sanju Samson Would Have Appealed': CSK Miss Clear Edge As Shubman Gill Punishes Them With His Fastest IPL 2026 Fifty | VIDEO | X

Ahmedabad, May 21: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill got a massive lifeline while batting during the IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The fans were missing Sanju Samson as they think that he would have appealed and taken the DRS to get rid of Shubman Gill after he edged the ball.

Shubman Gill went on to smash his fastest half-century of IPL 2026 season off just 23 balls after getting the lifeline. He scored 64 runs and also went on to get an opening partnership of 125 runs with Sai Sudharsan.

Sanju Samson was forced to leave the field after he suffered a finger injury and Urvil Patel took the wicket-keeping duties. The catch was taken by Urvil Patel and he also appealed while Gurjapneet Singh was bowling. However, the CSK captain and the bowler did not take his appeal seriously.

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However, when the replay was seen it was clear that Shubman Gill had edged the ball which went straight into Urvil Patel's gloves. However, the on-field could not hear the sound and turned down the appeal from the wicket-keeper. Even the bowler was not able figure out the edge.

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The internet users pointed out the importance of injured wicket-keeper Sanju Samson behind the stumps after the incident occurred. They shared that Sanju would made the appeal and convinced the captain to take the DRS.

Netizens shared the screenshot of the Ultra edge clearly showing a spike as the ball passed the bat and the catch was also cleanly taken by the wicket-keeper Urvil Patel.

Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth target of 230 runs while batting first and the CSK are struggling in their run chase. CSK are trailing behind in the run chase with 91/5 after 9 overs in the must-win clash. As the team is going, the target seems to be very difficult to achieve and CSK would be eliminated out of the tournament.