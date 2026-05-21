'Disgusting!': Sanju Samson Falls For Golden Duck As Mohammed Siraj Strikes On First Ball During GT Vs CSK Clash; Netizens REACT

Sanju Samson Falls For Golden Duck As Mohammed Siraj Strikes On First Ball During GT Vs CSK Clash | X

Ahmedabad, May 21: In a dream start for the Gujarat Titans, Mohammed Siraj struck on the very first ball and got rid of star batter Sanju Samson in the clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Samson was dismissed for a Golden Duck in the crucial run chase to keep themselves alive in the playoff race.

Siraj bowled a sharp delivery outside the off stump and Sanju Samson edged the ball straight to wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, who completed an easy catch behind the stumps. Samson was dismissed for a golden duck without even scoring a run.

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The internet users came reacted furiously over Sanju Samson's quick dismissal in their last league match of IPL 2026 season. A user said, "This is why Sanju Samson shouldn't be India Captain in T20I. He's highly inconsistent. In a big chase, he rarely steps up."

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Another said, "Inconsistency and Sanju Samson are like Jai Veeru." A user also said, "When Ball is slightly moving in pitch you will see my man Sanju Samson in dugout." A user also said, "Sanju Samson is a total waste of time. Disgusting batting."

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The early wicket gave Gujarat Titans a massive boost as they removed one of CSK's most dangerous batters right at the start of the innings. Siraj celebrated aggressively with his teammates as GT got the desired start in the important league-stage match.

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Samson's dismissal also came as a big setback for Chennai Super Kings, who were hoping for a strong start in a must-win encounter to keep their playoff hopes alive.

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Earlier, Sanju Samson suffered injury to his fingers while keeping wickets and was forced to leave the field for treatment. Sanju Samson was replaced by Urvil Patel to perform the wicket-keeping duties. The fans were relieved to see Sanju Samson come out to bat despite injury. However, they had to face disappointment as he departed early.