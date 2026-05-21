Injury Scare For CSK: Sanju Samson Forced To Leave Field After Finger Injury; Urvil Patel Keeps Wicket |

Ahmedabad, May 21: In a major injury scare for the Chennai Super Kings, their star player Sanju Samson had to leave the field after an injury to his fingers while wicket-keeping in the must-win clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Sanju Samson was injured on a late-swinging delivery by pacer Spencer Johnson. Urvil Patel put on the gloves and is now performing the wicket-keeping duties in the absence of Sanju Samson. Sanju Samson is receiving treatment inside the dugout after the injury.

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The incident occurred in the second over of the match when Sai Sudharsan was on strike and CSK pacer Spencer Johnson was bowling with the new ball. He bowled a delivery on Sudharsan's pads which missed everything and was flying towards the wicket-keeper from the leg side.

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Sanju Samson followed the ball to grab it, however, the ball swung late and changed the trajectory and was moving on the off side after passing the stumps in fast pace. Sanju, who was moving on the left side, suddenly noticed the ball moving to the off. He put out his hand with the gloves on to stop the delivery.

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However, the ball brushed his gloves and went past to the boundary line. The umpire signaled a wide and a boundary after which 5 runs was added to the batting side. However, Sanju Samson suffered an injury to his fingers even as the ball hit him on his gloves.

The physio rushed on the ground and took Sanju inside for further assessment and treatment to his injury. Meanwhile, young Urvil Patel stepped on the ground with the keeping pads and gloves on to takeover the wicket-keeping duties in Sanju Samson's absence.

The CSK fans would be hoping a quick recovery by Sanju Samson as the match is very crucial for the team to keep themselves alive in the playoffs race and Sanju Samson will be very important in the run chase as GT is off to a good start and are moving ahead towards a competitive total while batting first.