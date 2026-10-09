Sanju Samson Smashes CSK Teammate Akeal Hosein For 22 In Massive Over During IND Vs WI 2nd T20I | VIDEO

Sanju Samson Smashes CSK Teammate Akeal Hosein | Image Credit: X/BCCI

Sanju Samson was at his very best as India faced off against West Indies in the 2nd T20I in Ranchi. Facing CSK teammate Akeal Hosein, Samson did not let the left-arm spinner settle, smashing him for 22 runs in the 5th over to put India on track for a huge score. Sanju eventually reached his half-century in just 21 balls.

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India were dealt a huge blow after Roston Chase dismissed Abhishek Sharma. Sanju did not let the West Indians clinch the momentum, taking on Hosein in the very next over. The right-hander made room for himself and lifted the left-arm spinner for a four and a six over covers.

He then followed it up with a stunning straight six down the ground. Samson proceeded to add another boundary thanks to an inside edge, making it 22 runs from the over.

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Despite being the player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup, Sanju is under immense scrutiny with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting in the wings. In the 10 matches before the Ranchi T20I, Samson has scored 2 fifties, with 7 scores under 15.

Even after Abhishek Sharma was dismissed, Samson continued his merry way, keeping India well above the par score. He reached his half-century in just 21 balls powering India to a powerplay score of 79/1.