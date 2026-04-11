Sanju Samson Slams Ton As CSK Post Their Highest Score Of 212 Against DC | X

Chennai Super Kings rode on a stunning century from Sanju Samson to post their highest total of IPL 2026, finishing at a massive 212/2 against Delhi Capitals in Chennai. Opening the innings, Samson played a brilliant knock of 115 off just 56 balls, smashing 15 fours and 4 sixes, and stayed unbeaten to anchor the innings. His aggressive yet controlled batting set the tone early and kept the scoreboard moving throughout.

TAKE A BOW, SANJU SAMSON. 🙇‍♂️



- 115* (56) with 15 fours and 4 sixes. An outstanding knock by Sanju, he’s thoroughly enjoyed the atmosphere at the Chepauk. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/9DPZtlwa4B — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 11, 2026

Read Also CSK Star Sanju Samson Finds Form, Slams His First Fifty Of IPL 2026 In Match Against DC At Chepauk

He found good support from Ayush Mhatre, who scored a quick 59, while Shivam Dube added a late flourish with an unbeaten 20 off 10 balls. Despite picking up two wickets, Delhi bowlers struggled to contain the run flow, with most of them conceding runs at a high economy. With this strong total, CSK have put themselves in a commanding position in the match.