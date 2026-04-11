CSK Star Sanju Samson Finds Form, Slams His First Fifty Of IPL 2026 In Match Against DC At Chepauk | X

Chennai, April 11: Sanju Samson scored his first half-century of Indian Premier League 2026 after opening the innings for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk Stadium on Saturday. CSK were asked to bat first after DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl. Sanju Samson slammed his half-century in only 26 balls.

Samson gave CSK a strong start at the top, playing attacking shots from the beginning. He looked in control and built his innings steadily before reaching his fifty. His knock helped CSK get early momentum in the powerplay and put pressure on the DC bowlers.

This was Samson's first fifty of the season and it came at an important time for CSK, who are looking to find their first win of IPL 2026 season. His innings at the top provided a solid base for the team after being sent in to bat first.