VIDEO: Sanju Samson Slams His Second Century Of IPL 2026 On Last Ball As CSK Post 207/6 Against MI At Wankhede; Netizens REACT

Sanju Samson | X

Mumbai, April 23: In another display of his class, Chennai Super Kings opener Sanju Samson smashed his second century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in the match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Riding on his century, CSK managed to score 207/6 in their first 20 overs in the biggest clash of IPL 2026.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sanju Samson opened the innings for CSK after Hardik Pandya won the toss and invited them to bat. Samson played an anchor role and kept scoring runs to keep the pressure away as wickets kept falling on the other end.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sanju Samson slammed his century in just 54 balls with 10 fours and 6 sixes. He smashed a boundary on the very last ball of the innings and completed his century. Sanju Samson scored 16 runs off Kartik Sharma in the last to get to his second hundred in the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sanju Samson is continuing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 form into the IPL and has been a key player for CSK. The franchise picked up Samson at the right time as he seems to be in the form of his life.

Read Also Sanju Samson Slams Ton As CSK Post Their Highest Score Of 212 Against DC

The internet users praised Sanju Samson for his unbeaten hundred and are demanding his inclusion in the Indian squad. A user also thanked Rajasthan Royals for leaving Sanju. The user said, "Once again thank you Sanju Samson for leaving Rajasthan Royals. A player like you always deserved to play for a big team like CSK."