Sanju Samson Slams 2nd IPL 2026 Ton: Hardik Pandya, Bumrah, SKY Praise CSK Opener On-Field During MI Clash | VIDEO | X

Mumbai, April 23: Chennai Super Kings opener Sanju Samson slammed a century in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. His performance got appreciation even from the opposition captain and other players.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav appreciated his magnificent performance on-field. Hardik Pandya congratulated him on the ground with a high-five and Jasprit Bumrah also reached to him and appreciated his innings.

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Team India captain and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav hugged him and congratulated for his amazing batting performance in the biggest clash of the tournament.

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Sanju Samson scored 101 runs off just 54 balls and remained unbeaten with 10 fours and 6 sixes. Sanju smashed the last over for 16 runs and a boundary on the very last ball of the over to reach his hundred.

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The fans present at the stadium, the CSK camp and even the MI supporters and players applauded the batter for incredible innings. Sanju scored his second hundred in IPL 2026 season. Earlier, he scored a century against Delhi Capitals where he 115 runs unbeaten off just 56 balls with 15 fours and 4 sixes.

Sanju Samson has scored two of the total five centuries in the IPL 2026 season so far. The other batters include, Quinton de Kock (MI) - 112, Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 135 and Tilak Varma (MI) - 101. Sanju Samson has carried on his ICC T20 World Cup 2026 form to the IPL 2026. His heroics helped Team India to lift the trophy, will it help CSK to lift the trophy this season?, will be interesting to see.