 Sanju Samson Silences Critics, Smashes Quick-Fire Half-Century In IND Vs AFG 2nd T20I | VIDEO
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HomeSportsSanju Samson Silences Critics, Smashes Quick-Fire Half-Century In IND Vs AFG 2nd T20I | VIDEO

Sanju Samson Silences Critics, Smashes Quick-Fire Half-Century In IND Vs AFG 2nd T20I | VIDEO

Sanju Samson put on a fine batting show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the IND vs AFG 2nd T20I on Tuesday. After a failure in the first game, Samson took his time and then unleashed mayhem on the hapless Afghanistan attack, smashing the fastest half-century of his international career.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
Sanju Samson Silences Critics, Smashes Quick-Fire Half-Century In IND Vs AFG 2nd T20I | VIDEO
X/BCCI

Sanju Samson silenced his critics on Tuesday with a explosive 57 off just 22 balls in the second T20I against Afghanistan. His innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium effectively put to rest the growing calls for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s inclusion in the playing XI.

Fastest fifty of his career

Samson had come into the match under tremendous pressure following a quiet outing in the series opener. Tensions were high as fans and analysts debated whether the 31-year-old’s spot at the top of the order was at risk, especially after an underwhelming tour of the UK that previously led to his temporary exclusion.

He had a poor outing in the series opener prompting further questions given the presence of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the squad. On Tuesday, Samson took his time, motoring to a 10-ball 8 before unleashing his wrath.

He tore into Mohammad Nabi and the seamers alike, accumulating boundaries with ease as India raced through the Powerplay alongside Abhishek Sharma. Though he eventually perished while attempting another maximum against star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, Samson had already laid a concrete foundation for the run chase.

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Having returned to the national squad for the Afghanistan series and the upcoming Asian Games following a rest period during the Zimbabwe tour, Samson’s fiery response has effectively put the debate around his spot to rest, reaffirming his status as one of India's most lethal T20 openers.

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