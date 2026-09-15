Jasprit Bumrah's Brilliant Maiden Over Leaves Ibrahim Zadran Struggling | WATCH VIDEO

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Jasprit Bumrah produced a typically disciplined opening over against Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran, conceding no runs from six deliveries. The Indian fast bowler mixed movement, accuracy and subtle changes in length to keep Zadran guessing throughout the over. Despite Zadran attempting to find gaps on either side of the wicket, Bumrah ensured the Afghan opener could not get the scoreboard moving.

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Bumrah began the over with a delivery outside off stump, drawing Zadran into a drive that failed to make contact. The next ball was also kept around a testing length, with Zadran pushing it back towards the bowler after finding little room. Five deliveries were completed without a run, underlining Bumrah's control and his ability to build pressure from the very start.

On the final ball, Bumrah got some movement straightaway as the delivery stayed just inside the wide line. Zadran threw his bat at it but made no connection, allowing Bumrah to finish the over without conceding a single run.

It is the 13th maiden of Bumrah's T20I career. It is the most by a bowler from a full member nation. For India, their next best was Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 10.

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The maiden over showcased why Bumrah remains one of the most difficult bowlers to score against in international cricket. His accuracy forced Zadran to take risks while the movement off the pitch repeatedly denied the batter scoring opportunities. With six dot balls completed, Bumrah handed the pressure straight back to the Afghanistan batting side.