Rohit Sharma Shields Son Ahaan From Rain At Ambani Ganpati Celebrations, Viral Video Wins Hearts

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Rohit Sharma has won hearts online with a sweet father-son moment at the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations. A video from the star-studded event shows the cricketer carrying his young son Ahaan in his arms while making his way out amid heavy rain. Rohit appeared determined to keep his son protected from the downpour, and the heartwarming moment quickly went viral on social media.

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Rohit Shields Ahaan From Rain

In the video, Rohit can be seen holding Ahaan close to him as they leave the celebrations. As rain pours down around them, the cricketer appears to shield his son with his own body while carefully making his way through the crowd. The simple gesture has caught the attention of fans, who have praised Rohit for his protective and caring side.

The Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations once again brought together several prominent personalities from Bollywood, cricket and other fields. The annual festivities are known for attracting some of the biggest names in the country, with pictures and videos from the celebrations often making their way across social media. Rohit’s presence at the event added another celebrity moment to the festivities.

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Rohit has often given fans glimpses of his life away from cricket, particularly through moments with his family. His latest appearance with Ahaan has struck a chord with viewers because of its natural and affectionate quality. The viral clip has prompted fans to celebrate the Indian cricketer not just as a sporting icon but also as a doting father.