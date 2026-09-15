Rinku Singh Set To Marry Samajwadi MP Priya Saroj On December 4 In Lucknow: Report

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Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is reportedly set to marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on December 4 in Lucknow. The wedding is expected to bring together prominent names from cricket, politics and Uttar Pradesh’s social circles. According to reports, the ceremony will take place at the prestigious Ramada Hotel in the state capital.

Wedding Preparations Underway

Preparations for the high-profile wedding are reportedly underway in both families as the December date approaches. Priya Saroj represents the Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh and is among the younger faces of the Samajwadi Party.

She is also the daughter of former MP Toofani Saroj, who has been active in Uttar Pradesh politics for several years. Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj held their engagement ceremony last year at the Centrum Hotel in Lucknow.

The couple is now preparing for the next chapter of their relationship with the wedding ceremony expected to be held in the presence of their loved ones.

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Given the couple’s public profiles, the wedding is expected to attract considerable attention across both cricket and political circles. Several dignitaries from sports, politics and wider society are reportedly likely to attend the ceremony in Lucknow. The union of a popular Indian cricketer and a young political leader has already generated significant interest among fans and followers.

Rinku Singh has emerged as a prominent name in Indian cricket, while Priya Saroj has established herself as a young political representative from Uttar Pradesh. Their reported wedding date of December 4 is therefore expected to be closely followed by supporters from both fields. Further details about the celebrations and guest list are likely to emerge as the wedding day draws closer.