Bangladesh Captain Litton Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi At Home, Shares Heartfelt Post

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Bangladesh cricket captain Litton Das celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family, welcoming Lord Ganesha into his home alongside his wife and daughter. Litton shared pictures of the Ganesha idol and his family on social media, offering a glimpse into the celebrations while sending a message filled with devotion, gratitude and positivity.

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Litton shared pictures of the celebrations with his followers, showing the Ganesha idol placed at his home. The Bangladesh batter was also pictured with his wife and daughter as the family marked the festival together

“Welcoming Lord Ganesha into our home with love, devotion, and a grateful heart,” Litton wrote in his post. He then sought Bappa’s blessings for his family and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity.

“May Bappa bless our home with happiness, peace, prosperity, and endless positivity,” Litton added. His message reflected the spiritual significance of the occasion as he welcomed the deity into his home with his loved ones.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India and by devotees around the world, with families bringing Ganesha idols into their homes and offering prayers during the festival. Litton’s post showed him embracing the celebrations with his wife and daughter while sharing his wishes for a blessed and prosperous period ahead.

Das is amongst the rare Hindu cricketers to have made it to the Bangladesh national team in history. The 31-year-old leads the team in the T20I and ODI format and captain at the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. He hails from a Bengali Hindu background