Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav And Other Prominent Names Spotted At Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations | Video

Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav And Other Prominent Names Spotted At Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations | ANI/X

Mumbai’s Antilia turned into a star-studded venue as the Ambani family hosted an auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, bringing together several prominent names from Bollywood, cricket and other fields. Among the notable arrivals were cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who attended the festivities with his family, and former India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who arrived with his wife, Devisha Shetty.

Sachin Tendulkar was seen making his way to the Ambani residence with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, and their children, Sara and Arjun Tendulkar. Saaniya Chandhok was also present with them. The family’s presence added to the festive atmosphere as guests gathered to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha and celebrate the occasion with the Ambanis.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Suryakumar Yadav joins in the celebrations

Suryakumar Yadav also joined the celebrations with his wife, Devisha Shetty. The couple’s arrival added a sporting touch to the gathering, with the Indian batter being among the prominent cricket personalities present at the grand festivities. Devisha has frequently been seen supporting Suryakumar during his cricketing journey.

The celebration at Antilia featured elaborate decorations, traditional rituals and a gathering of several high-profile guests. Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and others were also reported to have attended the festivities.

The Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have become a prominent annual gathering, bringing together celebrities and public figures in an atmosphere of devotion and festivity. With Sachin Tendulkar and his family, along with Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha, joining the occasion, the celebrations once again witnessed a strong cricketing presence.