Sanju Samson & Hardik Pandya Take Photo With Hyderabad Stadium Ground Staff After India's Big Win Over Bangladesh

India produced a dominant display to crush Bangladesh by 133 runs in the final match of the T20I series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Following the match, Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson won hearts on social media as they posed for photographs with the ground staff of the stadium. The pictures of that moment instantly went viral on social media.

India vs Bangladesh match highlights

Sanju Samson’s maiden T20 International hundred saw India register resounding 133-run victory over Bangladesh and 3-0 series sweep.

Batting first India posted 297 for 6 after electing to bat as Sanju Samson belted Bangladesh bowlers all over the ground. Samson (111 runs off 47 balls), hammered the second fastest T20I century by an Indian after Rohit Sharma (35 balls), and skipper Suryakumar Yadav 75 runs off 35 balls stitched 173 runs second wicket stand, propelling the hosts past several records.

Bangladesh never really offered a meaningful fight, ending up at 164/7 in the third and final T20I. Pacer Mayank Yadav (2/32) and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/30) led the hosts’ bowling effort. The total was second in the all-time list of the highest T20I team totals behind Nepal’s 314 and ahead of Afghanistan’s 278/3, and also India’s highest in the shortest format.

Team India set to face New Zealand

With the T20I series over, India will now shift their attention towards Test series against New Zealand at home in a three-match contest. The series begins from October 16 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Another clean sweep from India will guarantee their spot in the World Test Championship final for the third time in a row, irrespective of the results in the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar series later this year.