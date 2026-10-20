Sanju Samson Books Entire Theatre to Watch Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 With Wife, India Teammates

Sanju Samson books entire hall for Jailer 2 screening | Instagram/imsanjusamson

Sanju Samson’s love for Rajinikanth is no secret, but the Indian cricketer recently took his fandom to another level. Samson booked an entire cinema hall to watch the superstar’s latest release, Jailer 2, alongside his family, friends and teammates.

'Always look forward to the next film'

Speaking about his excitement, Samson revealed that he had to wait an extra day to watch the film because of his cricketing commitments. The wicketkeeper-batter said he always looks forward to Rajinikanth’s movies and tries to watch as many of them as possible.

“I love watching Rajini sir’s movies, and I always look forward to his next film. So, I’m actually a day late. I try to watch as many of his movies as possible. Yesterday, we had an event in Delhi, which is why I couldn’t watch it,” Samson said.

“But today, fortunately, I was lucky enough to book the entire theatre. I’ve invited my friends, and my wife is here too. I’m very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen,” he added.

Samson Invites Indian Team Members for Special Screening

Samson also revealed that several members of the Indian team and support staff would join him for the screening. The invitation extended to those who understand Tamil, allowing them to enjoy the film together. “Everyone in the team and the support staff who knows Tamil is coming,” he said.

Samson’s busy schedule had delayed his plans to watch the movie. The Indian team had attended an event in Delhi, where the players met Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their Asian Games gold-medal triumph. The team then travelled to Bengaluru for the fifth T20I against the West Indies, but the match was washed out.

After enjoying his movie outing, Samson is set to return his attention to cricketing duties. India are scheduled to begin their T20I series against New Zealand on Wednesday, October 22. The series will provide Samson with another opportunity to contribute in the shortest format.