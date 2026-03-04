Sanju Samson Banned For IND VS ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final In Mumbai? Ex-Umpire Anil Chaudhary Debunks ICC Law

Sanju Samson | X

Sanju Samson's emotional celebration has sparked debate over a possible breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. Samson stroked a masterful 97 securing India's berth in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. Reports have linked him to a possible ban for the IND VS ENG game at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The incident occurred when Sanju Samson removed his helmet and threw it on the ground after scoring a half-century in the crucial game against West Indies in a virtual quarter-finals. Sanju Samson's powerful knock of 97 runs helped India to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

What Do ICC Rules say?

The Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which prohibits the "abuse of cricket equipment". However, Samson's incident was more of celebration than dissent and is likely to be characterised as a Level 1 offence.

As such, should Sanju be penalised, the standard punishment would be a 1/2 demerit points. Level 1 offences do not result into match bans. The final decision will be taken by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary also dismissed claims that any ban would be applied on Samson. Chaudhary claimed that the helmet was 'not thrown' and was part of his 'joyous' celebration, which does not constitute to destruction of equipment or dissent.