ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kerala Shop Owner Gifts Staff Cash Rewards To Celebrate Sanju Samson's Heroics; Video

A textile shop owner in Kerala celebrated India’s semifinal qualification in the ICC T20 World Cup and Sanju Samson’s Man of the Match performance against West Indies by gifting ₹500 to each employee. He pledged ₹1000 if India wins the semifinal with Samson as Man of the Match, and ₹2000 if India wins the final with him earning the award again.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 09:07 AM IST
In a heartwarming gesture of celebration and team spirit, a textile shop owner in Kerala has gone above and beyond to share the joy of India's cricketing triumphs with his employees. After India qualified for the semifinals of ICC T20 World Cup and witnessed Sanju Samson deliver a stellar performance to win the Man of the Match award against West Indies, the owner gifted ₹500 to each staff member working at his store.

The move, widely appreciated by locals, reflects the deep passion for cricket in Kerala and the way it unites communities and workplaces alike. But the generous owner didn’t stop there. He has pledged further rewards contingent on India’s continued success: if India wins the semifinals with Sanju Samson claiming the Man of the Match award, each staff member will receive ₹1000. Should the team go on to win the finals with Samson again recognized as Man of the Match, the prize will double to ₹2000 per employee.

Staff members expressed delight and surprise at the unexpected windfall, noting that such gestures foster a sense of camaraderie and shared happiness. Social media users have also lauded the owner’s approach, highlighting it as a perfect blend of sports enthusiasm and employee appreciation.

