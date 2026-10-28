'Sanju Bhai Open Karte Aa Rahe...': Abhishek Sharma Hails Samson's Selflessness For Sacrificing Spot For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma Hails Samson's Selflessness |

Abhishek Sharma has praised Sanju Samson for putting the team's interests ahead of personal milestones, highlighting the wicketkeeper-batter's selfless attitude after making way for young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the opening combination.

"Sanju bhai open karte aa rahe the. Toh humein team mein dikh raha hai ki sabhi kitne selfless hain. I feel jo aaj team ne dikhaya, jo aaj mahaul tha, kyunki kisi ke liye bhi bahut easy hota hai..." Abhishek said.

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Despite his recent success, the veteran batter was willing to step aside to accommodate Sooryavanshi, underlining the team's collective approach. The India opener further explained that Samson's recent performances could have made the decision more difficult, particularly given the innings he had played in the previous two matches.

"Sanju bhai ji ne jaise last do match mein innings kheli hai, usse pehle bhi jo karte aa rahe hain, I feel kisi ke liye bhi aisa hota hai ki, 'Yaar, someone is going at his position,'" Abhishek added.

Vaibhav makes most of the opportunity

India's changed opening pair made history as Vaibhav and Abhishek took down a hapless New Zealand attack in Wellington. The left-handed duo smashed the fastest team 50 in 14 balls and team hundred in just 5 overs. The Men in Blue plastered 118 in the powerplay, the highest powerplay score in the history of T20Is.