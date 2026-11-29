Tennis legends Sania Mirza and Maria Sharapova came together for a unique fitness session in Dubai, performing yoga atop the iconic gate of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The two former tennis stars took their fitness routine to new heights on the final day of the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Epic tennis crossover for yoga

A video shared by Visit Dubai on social media on Sunday captured the unusual fitness session, featuring breathtaking aerial views of the DIFC and surrounding buildings. The Museum of the Future was also visible in the background as Mirza and Sharapova performed yoga poses atop the iconic structure.

The 37-second promotional clip shows Mirza and Sharapova performing synchronized yoga movements on green mats atop a raised metal structure overlooking Dubai's skyline. Their routine features Tadasana, also known as the Mountain Pose, followed by Urdhva Hastasana or the Upward Salute, in which both raise their arms overhead while maintaining a steady standing posture.

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The yoga session was part of the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, an annual initiative that encourages residents and visitors to make physical activity a part of their daily routines. The challenge invites participants to complete 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.