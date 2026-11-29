Mohammad Kaif Questions Gautam Gambhir's Logic |

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has criticized the team management for leaving fast bowler Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI. He pointed out that Siraj is a dependable Test bowler and India's top wicket-taker in the WTC cycle. Yet Siraj was not picked even when Akash Deep got a concussion and needed a replacement.

Kaif lost for words at Siraj's ommision

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In a video posted on his social media accounts, Kaif pointed out that Siraj is one of India’s most dependable Test bowlers and the highest wicket-taker in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. A former teammate of Gautam Gambhir, he was bewildered as Siraj was overlooked even when a concussion substitute was needed for Akash Deep.

Kaif said bringing back a dropped player for lack of rhythm sends confusing signals. Expressing disbelief at the management's stance, Kaif noted that fans, former internationals, and cricket analysts across the board are questioning the decision—yet Gautam Gambhir and Co appear convinced it is in the right.

"Saari duniya haaye-tauba macha rahi hai par yeh management ko lag raha hai ki yahi sahi hai. Baaki jo duniya mein cricket samajhte hain, khele hain, cricket ke jo gyaani hain, jo India ke liye bhi khel chuke hain, woh sab bewakoof hain, unko cricket samajh mein nahi aati. Toh bhai yaar main toh shabd kam hain waise, kaise explain karoon, kaise samjhaoon ki waqai galat kar rahe ho Siraj ke saath," Kaif said in the video.

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Prasidh Krishna (0/29 in 10 overs) coming in as ‘Concussion Sub’ didn’t make much of an impact on the game. The Karnataka pacer did not have the best of outings in the first Test and was replaced by Gurnoor Brar, yet found himself back in the mix over Siraj.

Kaif pointed to former comments of captain Shubman Gill, who had pointed that Siraj had struggled for pace and hoped would make a comeback soon. The former India star then added that a player can only make a comeback if he's in the playing XI.

"Captain Shubman Gill says his pace has dropped a bit, but they expect a strong comeback. A player will make a strong comeback when you play him in the XI. It's simple logic—how will he make a strong comeback? He isn't going to make a comeback sitting on the bench," he added.