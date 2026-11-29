Mitchell Marsh Fights Back Tears After Century |

Mitchell Marsh produced an emotional moment at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after scoring a brilliant century against England. The Australian captain reached the three-figure mark with a single off Sam Curran, prompting the home crowd to rise to its feet and applaud him. However, his celebration caught attention as he appeared to take a moment to reflect on the achievement.

Mitchell Marsh's Emotional Celebration After Century

Marsh took off his helmet, raised his bat towards the crowd and briefly closed his eyes after completing his hundred. He appeared to let out a sigh of relief, with the possibility of tears adding to the emotion of the moment. He then shook hands with Lachlan Shaw, while Curran showed a sporting gesture by patting the Australian batter on the back.

The century was a significant achievement for Marsh, whose previous highest score against England in T20 internationals was 45. He eventually departed for 119 off just 57 deliveries, producing a remarkable knock despite Australia's eventual defeat.

Marsh's emotional moment comes amid renewed attention on Australia's infamous Sandpapergate scandal from 2018. During the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper to alter the condition of the cricket ball. The incident led to one-year bans for Steve Smith and David Warner, while Bancroft received a nine-month suspension.

Although Marsh was part of the Australian squad during that tour, he was not among the three players punished by Cricket Australia. However, fresh revelations have brought several members of that team back into the conversation. Reports have linked Marsh to discussions with Bancroft and other Australian bowlers about the condition of the ball during the series.