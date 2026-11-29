India Pacer Meets Nitin Nabin, Kunwar Basit Ali |

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami recently met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin, drawing attention because another senior party leader was also present. BJP Minority Morcha President Kunwar Basit Ali was also present during the interaction.

The meeting has sparked speculation of whether Shami, now out of favour with the Indian team, is gearing up for his next innings and enter politics.

Shami meets Nabin, Basit Ali

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Shami's meeting with Nabin comes at a time when the BJP has been strengthening its national organisational team. Nabin, who took charge as the party's national president, recently announced a reshuffle of key organisational positions, with Kunwar Basit Ali being appointed as the national president of the Minority Morcha.

The meeting has sparked interest, given Shami's prominence in Indian cricket and his public profile. Shami is one of India's leading fast bowlers and has represented the country across all three formats of international cricket. He recently announced his retirement from Test cricket but continues to feature for Bengal and plays in the IPL.

Yuzvendra Chahal Also Joins BJP's OBC Morcha

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The development comes just days after another Indian cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal, joined the BJP and was appointed as a special invitee to the party's OBC Morcha national executive committee. Chahal was included in the committee as a representative from Delhi following an organisational reshuffle announced on November 21

While the OBC Morcha works towards connecting with Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and addressing issues related to reservation, education and employment, the Minority Morcha focuses on engaging with religious minority communities, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains.