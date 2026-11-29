Gurnoor Brar's Brain Fade Moment! | X

India's Gurnoor Brar suffered a brain fade moment during Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday, November 29, as Kyle Jamieson produced a beauty to dismiss the debutant. Brar decided to leave a delivery that initially appeared to be travelling well outside the off stump, only for it to swing sharply back and crash into his off stump.

The dismissal came as a surprise, with Brar seemingly confident that the delivery was heading away from the stumps. Jamieson, bowling from around the wicket, angled the ball across the left-hander before generating late inward movement. The Indian batter made no attempt to play the delivery, but the ball kept coming in and eventually disturbed his off stump.

Gurnoor Brar's Brain Fade Moment!

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Brar walked back after scoring 10 runs off 46 deliveries, including one boundary. He had spent 89 minutes at the crease and provided valuable support to Dhruv Jurel during India's fightback.

The dismissal ended a 64-run partnership for the ninth wicket, with Jurel emerging as India's biggest resistance against the New Zealand bowling attack. The wicketkeeper-batter continued to fight despite wickets tumbling around him.

Jamieson's delivery highlighted the danger of underestimating his ability to generate swing, particularly when bowling from around the wicket. Brar's decision to shoulder arms proved costly as India lost another wicket in their attempt to reduce New Zealand's first-innings advantage.

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