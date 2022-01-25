Sania Mirza: I’m regretting my decision to announce it’s my last season. It’s all I’m being asked about

India’s most decorated women’s tennis player Sania Mirza said on Tuesday she’s regretting announcing her decision to quit at the end of the 2022 WTA tennis season.

Sania Mirza last Wednesday announced her retirement plans after defeat in the first round of women’s doubles at the Australian Open.

Today, Sania Mirza was knocked out of the Australian Open after her quarterfinal loss to local pair Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles event. Mirza, partnering American Rajeev Ram, lost the match 4-6, 6-7 to wildcard entries Fourlis and Kubler.

After the match, she was asked by former India tennis star Somdev Devvarman if she looks at this season differently since it’s her last. Sania replied that it’s all she’s being asked about.

"I think I made the announcement (that this is her last season) too soon to be honest, I am kind of regretting it. It's all I'm being asked about. I am playing tennis to win matches & until I play, I am going to try and win every match. I'm still in it 100% rest of the year," she said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:56 PM IST